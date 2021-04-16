4-Year-Old Texas Girl Finds Out She Has Cancer After Swallowing A Dime

A Texas girl's curiosity may have helped save her life.

4-year-old Charlotte Mason of Dallas accidentally swallowed a dime one day in March. Charlotte's mom Moriah was surprised that her daughter did that and rushed her to the emergency room to make sure her little girl was OK.

Doctors at the ER took x-rays to find the dime, but made a more important discovery in the process. The x-ray showed a tumor the size of a tangerine near Charlotte's collar bone.

“[The doctors] came back and said, ‘we don’t want to say anything, but we are referring you to an oncologist tomorrow,'" Moriah told CBS DFW.

Oncologists diagnosed Charlotte with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer. After additional testing, doctors found out that Charlotte is considered a high-risk patient. She is expected to undergo surgery later this month to remove the tumor.

Through all of this, Moriah is grateful for the dime.

"She had swallowed a dime and we suspected it was lodged in her chest. Since then, we’ve thanked God a million times for that stupid coin. … We seem to have caught (the cancer) miraculously (on accident!) before It had a chance to metastasize," Moriah wrote on GofFundMe.

Photo: Getty Images