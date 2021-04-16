As More People Get Vaccinated, How Much Do Illinoisans Want To Travel?

Now that many Americans are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, they’re also thinking of travel plans.

Trips to Discover used Google search data to analyze and rank the states with the most active travel search recoveries. The team compared search histories this year with those in 2019, before the pandemic.

“Prior to completing this study, we had seen substantial quarter-over-quarter growth on our own website, to the tune of 2 million additional visitors and thousands more travel bookings,” said Dayne Ford, Founder and CEO of TripsToDiscover.com. “We’ve been producing travel content and working with travel booking partners since 2014 and have never seen such a sharp increase. We had to know more.”

Illinois didn’t snag one of the top spots, but it did jump 9 places in the ranking from 2019 to 2021.

This year, Illinois ranks No. 28.

Findings also show that Florida hung onto the No. 1 spot. Alabama experienced the biggest jump in the rankings, skyrocketing from No. 30 in 2019 to No. 6 in 2021. Hawaii, on the other hand, experienced the largest drop, falling from No. 5 in 2019 to No. 33 in 2021, according to Trips to Discover.

Photo: Getty Images