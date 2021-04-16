Courtney Love, James Iha And More To Perform At Adam Schlesinger Tribute
By Katrina Nattress
April 16, 2021
It's been just over a year since Adam Schlesinger tragically passed away from COVID-19 complications, and while tributes have poured in over the past 365 days, his Fountains of Wayne bandmate Jody Porter thought it was only right to organize a concert to honor his late friend.
“This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince,” Porter said in a statement, and the lineup is an impressive one.
Courtney Love, Smashing Pumpkins' James Iha, Sean Ono Lennon, Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba and The Black Keys' Patrick Carney are just a few performers on the star-studded bill.
Adam Schlesinger: A Music Celebration will be filmed at New York’s Bowery Electric and streamed via the venue and Rolling Live Studio's website on May 5 at 8pm ET. Tickets can be purchased here, and net proceeds will benefit the Bowery Electric and MusiCares charity.
See the event announcement and a full list of performers below.
Adam Schlesinger: A Music Celebration Performers
Mickey Dolenz (Monkees), Sean Ono Lennon, Courtney Love, Jody Porter and the Berlin Waltz, Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional), James Iha (Tinted Windows/Smashing Pumpkins), Taylor Hanson (Tinted Windows/Hanson), Ben Lee, Ben Kweller, Butch Walker, Estzer Balint (Louie/Stranger Than Paradise), Patrick Carney (The Black Keys), Mike Viola, Matthew Caws (Nada Surf), Britta Phillips, Jesse Malin, Nicole Atkins, Peter Buck ( R.E.M.) with Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5), Joe McGinty, John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening), Robert Schwartzman (Rooney), Bambi Kino, Kelly Buchanan, Eddie Baranek (The Sights), Drew Carey, Eli Janney (Girls Against Boys) with Justin Pierre (Motions City Soundtrack) and Geoff Sanoff, Diane Gentile, John Brodeur (Birdstreets)
