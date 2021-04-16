It's been just over a year since Adam Schlesinger tragically passed away from COVID-19 complications, and while tributes have poured in over the past 365 days, his Fountains of Wayne bandmate Jody Porter thought it was only right to organize a concert to honor his late friend.

“This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince,” Porter said in a statement, and the lineup is an impressive one.

Courtney Love, Smashing Pumpkins' James Iha, Sean Ono Lennon, Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba and The Black Keys' Patrick Carney are just a few performers on the star-studded bill.

Adam Schlesinger: A Music Celebration will be filmed at New York’s Bowery Electric and streamed via the venue and Rolling Live Studio's website on May 5 at 8pm ET. Tickets can be purchased here, and net proceeds will benefit the Bowery Electric and MusiCares charity.

See the event announcement and a full list of performers below.