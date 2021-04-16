Here's The Man Who Claimed Florida's $235 Million Powerball Jackpot

The man who scored $235.4 million Powerball prize last month has finally been revealed, and Local 10 said he’s Florida’s youngest jackpot winner ever in the multi-state lottery game.

Meet 23-year-old Thomas Yi of Lake O'Lakes, which is north of Tampa. He had the lucky numbers from the March 27 drawing, which were 6-14-38-39-65 with Powerball 6, reporters said. Yi is the Sunshine State's 15th Powerball jackpot winner.

“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked,” Yi told lottery officials. “The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million Powerball jackpot. I knew then that this would be life changing.”

Florida Lottery said Thursday (April 16) that he decided to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.27. The Florida man said he wants to pursue higher education in either business or medicine.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix at 16560 North Nebraska Avenue in Lutz. The store got a $95,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

Last month, someone won $28 million in Broward County, but no one had come forward at the time.

