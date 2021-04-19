Feedback

Here's A List Of Arizona Parks To Visit During National Parks Week

By Ginny Reese

April 19, 2021

The great outdoors are calling and it's time for you to answer.

This week is National Parks Week, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out, get some fresh air, and enjoy the nature around you.

National Parks Week is from April 17th through April 25th.

Here is a list of National Parks, monuments, memorials, recreational areas, and historic sites in Arizona for you to explore this week:

  • Canyon de Chelly- see "a place like no other" in Chinle
  • Casa Grande Ruins- see the complexity of an extended network of communities and irrigation canals in Coolidge
  • Chiricahua- explore the "wonderland of rocks" in Wilcox
  • Coronado- see the arid desert and rugged mountains in Hereford
  • Fort Bowie- explore history at the historic site in Wilcox
  • Glen Canyon- experience the most amazing opportunities for water-based and backcountry recreation in the Glen Canyon Recreational Area
  • Grand Canyon- experience the immense, incomparable Grand Canyon
  • Grand Conyon-Parashant- find peaceful solitude at the national monument in Northern Arizona
  • Hubbell Trading Post- shop the post in Ganado
  • Juan Bautista de Anza- explore the national historic trail in Nogales
  • Lake Mead- swim, boat, hike, camp, or fish at the national recreation area in the Mojave Desert
  • Montezuma Castle- see the 20 room high-rise apartment nestled in towering limestone in Camp Verde
  • Navajo- experience the "spiritual presence" at the national monument in Black Mesa
  • Old Spanish- follow the routes of the national historic trail that spans across six states
  • Organ Pipe Cactus- see the scenic drive and vast wilderness at the national monument in Ajo
  • Petrified Forest- explore the national park in Petrified Forest National Park, AZ
  • Pipe Spring- a national monument in Fredonia
  • Saguaro- see the giant cacti at the national park in Tucson
  • Sunset Crater Volcano- learn how nature and humankind affect each other at the volcano in Flagstaff
  • Tonto- a monument showcasing two Salado-style cliff dwellings in Roosevelt
  • Tumacácori- a national historical park in Tumacácori
  • Tuzigoot- a national monument that crowns a desert hilltop in Clarkdale
  • Walnut Canyon- see the curved canyon walls in Flagstaff
  • Wupatki- a "landscape of legacies" in Flagstaff

