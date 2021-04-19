Here's A List Of Nevada Parks To Visit During National Parks Week
By Ginny Reese
April 20, 2021
The great outdoors are calling and it's time for you to answer.
This week is National Parks Week, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out, get some fresh air, and enjoy the nature around you.
National Parks Week is from April 17th through April 25th.
Here is a list of National Parks, national recreation areas, national monuments, and national historic trails in Nevada for you to explore this week:
- California- This national historic trail is over 5,000 miles long and spans 10 states, including Nevada.
- Death Valley- This national park stays in constant drought with record summer heat. But, don't be fooled, mountain peaks get covered in winter snow and rare rainstorms bring fields of luscious wildflowers.
- Great Basin- You can see stunning diversity, beautiful wilderness, and stunning views of the night sky at this national park.
- Lake Mead- This is America's first and largest national recreation site. You can experience everything here from fishing and boating to swimming, camping, hiking, and cycling.
- Old Spanish- This national historic trail follows the routes of mule pack trains across the Southwest.
- Pony Express- Check out this national historic trail and follow the routes that young men used to follow to deliver mail from Missouri to California.
- Tule Springs Fossil Beds- See the preserved history of the mammoths, lions, and camels that once roamed along the wetlands that we now know as Las Vegas at this national monument.
Are you a fan of Death Valley? How many of these 12 things do you already know? What can you add? #DeathValleyLove https://t.co/iA0sK5U3tD— Death Valley NP (@DeathValleyNPS) October 24, 2018
Photo: Getty Images