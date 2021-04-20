Country Singer Offers $10,000 Reward For Dog Stolen In San Antonio

A Texas country singer is asking for help after his dog and truck were stolen in San Antonio.

Shane Smith said in a social media video that someone stole his truck, which had his 10-pound Havanese lapdog named Gretchen inside. Smith's black Ford F-150 was taken near the Hotel Emma in the Pearl district on Monday afternoon.

The truck was taken to the Quarry Shopping Center around 2 p.m. and then ditched in the parking lot of St. Luke's Hospital around 3 p.m.

Gretchen was not in the truck when it was found.

Smith's truck was stolen a second time at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, and it has not been seen since.

“The truck and belongings aren’t significant, but we are desperate to get our dog back,” Smith's wife, Lauren, told KSAT.

Gretchen is registered as an emotional support animal, and the couple is offering $10,000 reward for finding their beloved pup.

“We are completely shattered and exhausted. Our dog has been our saving grace for the past 5 years and has gotten us through so many trials and hard times with her sweet and adolescent personality. We are just hoping she’s safe and unharmed," said Lauren Smith.