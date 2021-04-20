Drake's Son Adonis Looks Like His Mini-Me In New Photos
By Peyton Blakemore
April 20, 2021
Drake's son, Adonis, is growing up right before our eyes!
Over the weekend, Sophie Brussaux, the mother of the Candian rapper's three-year-old son, shared new photos of her baby boy looking like his dear old dad.
"Adonis son of my life take a picture with mom please 👩🏼🎤😂," Sophie captioned the first series of Instagram photos that showed Adonis rocking an orange jacket with a black t-shirt, dinosaur-printed pants, and classic Jordans. While the pre-schooler looked like he wanted to be doing anything but posing a photo beside his mom, his overall cuteness and Drake-like demeanor are what stood out the most in the photos.
Sophie later shared another picture of Adonis to Instagram, but this time the little guy had a big grin on his face — one that resembled his dad's infectious smile — as he photobombed his mom's photo of her latest painting.
"Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils!" Sophie captioned the cute Instagram pic.
Earlier this month, Drake also shared a cute moment with his son on social media, posting an Instagram Story video of Adonis practicing his jump shot with his very own indoor basketball hoop. After sinking his first shot, the three-year-old went on to get two additional buckets, making a smooth three shots in total.
If the toddler's jump shot, and overall ball-handling skills, weren't impressive enough, it should also be noted that Adonis made the shots while his dad's hit "What's Next" played in the background.
Photo: Getty Images