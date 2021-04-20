Drake's Son Adonis Looks Like His Mini-Me In New Photos

Drake's son, Adonis, is growing up right before our eyes!

Over the weekend, Sophie Brussaux, the mother of the Candian rapper's three-year-old son, shared new photos of her baby boy looking like his dear old dad.

"Adonis son of my life take a picture with mom please 👩🏼‍🎤😂," Sophie captioned the first series of Instagram photos that showed Adonis rocking an orange jacket with a black t-shirt, dinosaur-printed pants, and classic Jordans. While the pre-schooler looked like he wanted to be doing anything but posing a photo beside his mom, his overall cuteness and Drake-like demeanor are what stood out the most in the photos.

Sophie later shared another picture of Adonis to Instagram, but this time the little guy had a big grin on his face — one that resembled his dad's infectious smile — as he photobombed his mom's photo of her latest painting.

"Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils!" Sophie captioned the cute Instagram pic.