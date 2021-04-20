Free Family Drive-In Movies Announced In Pittsburgh

Families in Pittsburgh will be able to attend a series of free drive-in movies held in town amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Pittsburgh announced it will kickoff its "Dollar Bank Drive-In Movie Night" series with a free showing of 'Wall-E' at the Pittsburgh Zoo in Highland Park on Saturday, April 24.

Advance ticket reservations are required and can be accessed through PittsburghPA.gov. Free tickets for the April 24 showing of 'Wall-E' will become available on Thursday (April 22) at 10:00 a.m.

"Gather the family and head out for a memorable evening of cinema under the stars – in the comfort of your own car – at the Dollar Bank Drive-In Movie Night series," the website stated on its events page. "Admission is FREE but the number of parking spaces is limited."

Moviegoers are asked to adhere to the following requirements:

Stay at home if sick or not feel well, or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Wear a mask or face covering when outside vehicles. Follow social distancing practices when in line for or walking to/from restrooms. Open tailgates no higher than roof level. Take all trash from the premises.

All movies are subject to change based on availability.

Allegheny County is also continuing its free drive-in showings at Boyce Park Wave Pool and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool.

Here is a full line-up of upcoming movies scheduled to be shown at Boyce Park Wave Pool:

April 16: 'Zootopia'

April 23: 'Enchanted'

April 30: 'Tangled'

May 7: 'Field of Dreams'

May 14: 'Bee Movie'

May 21: 'Up'

Here is a full line-up of upcoming movies scheduled to be shown at Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool:

April 17: 'Zootopia'

April 24: 'Enchanted'

May 1: 'Tangled'

May 8: 'Field of Dreams'

May 15: 'Bee Movie'

May 22: 'Up'

Allegheny County Parks will announce when full capacity is reached on its Facebook page and through Allegheny Alerts.

