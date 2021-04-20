Free Family Drive-In Movies Announced In Pittsburgh
By Jason Hall
April 20, 2021
Families in Pittsburgh will be able to attend a series of free drive-in movies held in town amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Pittsburgh announced it will kickoff its "Dollar Bank Drive-In Movie Night" series with a free showing of 'Wall-E' at the Pittsburgh Zoo in Highland Park on Saturday, April 24.
Advance ticket reservations are required and can be accessed through PittsburghPA.gov. Free tickets for the April 24 showing of 'Wall-E' will become available on Thursday (April 22) at 10:00 a.m.
"Gather the family and head out for a memorable evening of cinema under the stars – in the comfort of your own car – at the Dollar Bank Drive-In Movie Night series," the website stated on its events page. "Admission is FREE but the number of parking spaces is limited."
Moviegoers are asked to adhere to the following requirements:
- Stay at home if sick or not feel well, or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Wear a mask or face covering when outside vehicles.
- Follow social distancing practices when in line for or walking to/from restrooms.
- Open tailgates no higher than roof level.
- Take all trash from the premises.
All movies are subject to change based on availability.
Allegheny County is also continuing its free drive-in showings at Boyce Park Wave Pool and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool.
Here is a full line-up of upcoming movies scheduled to be shown at Boyce Park Wave Pool:
- April 16: 'Zootopia'
- April 23: 'Enchanted'
- April 30: 'Tangled'
- May 7: 'Field of Dreams'
- May 14: 'Bee Movie'
- May 21: 'Up'
Here is a full line-up of upcoming movies scheduled to be shown at Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool:
- April 17: 'Zootopia'
- April 24: 'Enchanted'
- May 1: 'Tangled'
- May 8: 'Field of Dreams'
- May 15: 'Bee Movie'
- May 22: 'Up'
Allegheny County Parks will announce when full capacity is reached on its Facebook page and through Allegheny Alerts.
