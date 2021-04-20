Feedback

Nashville Planning Largest Fireworks Show In City's History

By Sarah Tate

April 20, 2021

It's back! Nashville plans to hold is annual "Let Freedom Sing!" Fourth of July celebration this year complete with a superstar musical lineup, including headliner Brad Paisley. The event is coming back with a bang with the largest fireworks show in Nashville history for the city's first major event since the start of the pandemic.

According to Fox 17, the fireworks celebration and explosive pyrotechnics will be synched up to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony. Paisley is set to headline the celebration on Lower Broadway. More artists are expected to be announced leading up to the event.

The major annual celebration is a sight that typically brings hundreds of thousands of revelers to Music City, with more than 340,000 people traveling downtown to celebrate America's Independence. After having to cancel 2020's celebrations, organizers are gearing up for a party like no other this year.

"After the year that Nashville has had, from a tornado to a bombing, Nashvillians deserve something to look forward to coming out of the pandemic," said Butch Spyridon, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp president and CEO. "More than ever, we want to deliver a world-class concert and fireworks show to commemorate July 4th and give back to our community. As well, our visitors have always supported us through challenges, and this is the perfect way to welcome them back and welcome live music back to Music City."

