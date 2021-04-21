April Winter Weather In Detroit Leads To Major Pileups, Accidents Wednesday
By Kelly Fisher
April 21, 2021
Michigan got another sweep of winter weather and it led to multiple pileups on state highways Wednesday (April 21).
Two major accidents involved jackknifed semi-trucks. One happened in Interstate 696 and the other happened along Interstate 75, according to Fox 2 Detroit. It happened early in the morning, and shut down highway lanes for hours.
Local 4 reports that at least 20 cars were involved in the crash on I-696 in Roseville. More than a dozen cars were involved in a crash on the I-94 ramp onto I-696.
Further details about the major pileups — including whether anyone was injured — have not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.
This wreck is on NB Mound to WB 696 in #Warren #traffic. Yes that is a convertible. pic.twitter.com/YaJKJB5nP3— Chuck Jackson (@NewsDeskChuck) April 21, 2021
Fox 2 Detroit notes that on-ramps are the first to freeze in winter weather, making them hazardous to drivers.
Experts said Tuesday (April 20) that Michiganders could expect an inch or two of snowfall — possibly three inches, near the border with Ohio — mostly accumulating on “grassy surfaces. Snow may lead to slippery, possibly slushy, road conditions for the Wednesday morning commute.”
The National Weather Service Detroit warned motorists to drive carefully Wednesday morning:
“Icy spots on some roadways this morning, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, and exit ramps. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.”
Icy spots on some roadways this morning, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, and exit ramps. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. #miwx— NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) April 21, 2021
Photo: Getty Images