April Winter Weather In Detroit Leads To Major Pileups, Accidents Wednesday

Michigan got another sweep of winter weather and it led to multiple pileups on state highways Wednesday (April 21).

Two major accidents involved jackknifed semi-trucks. One happened in Interstate 696 and the other happened along Interstate 75, according to Fox 2 Detroit. It happened early in the morning, and shut down highway lanes for hours.

Local 4 reports that at least 20 cars were involved in the crash on I-696 in Roseville. More than a dozen cars were involved in a crash on the I-94 ramp onto I-696.

Further details about the major pileups — including whether anyone was injured — have not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.