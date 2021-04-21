Here's How To Get Involved On Earth Day In Nashville
By Sarah Tate
April 21, 2021
Every year on April 22, countries around the world celebrate Earth Day, a day focused on preserving and promoting the natural habitats containing the bountiful and varied life that inhabits our planet. But how can you participate at a more local level on Thursday?
Here are some ways to get involved in Nashville for Earth Day.
Recycle
Find ways to reduce use of plastics or reuse the items you already have. When you do have to throw out the items, try recycling. Make sure all items are clean, dry, and separated by type. Learn now to properly dispose of your recyclables and find your nearest drop-off locations here.
Pick Up Trash
Take a trip to a local park or walk along a sidewalk, bag in hand. If you see trash and other items littering the path, pick it up. But don't forget to wear gloves and be careful with what you touch.
Plant A Tree
Deforestation has significant impacts on wildlife around the world. Even in Tennessee, trees are damaged by severe weather or cut down to make space for homes and businesses. To help make up for some of the loss, try planting a tree, like the Nashville Tree Foundation or the Green Interchange who hope to offset carbon dioxide emissions while making the state even greener and more beautiful. Learn more about the Green Interchange here and the Nashville Tree Foundation here.
Earth Day Celebrations
Thought typical celebrations continue to look different in 2021, Nashville Earth Day plans to hold a socially-distanced day of volunteering and fun activities in Centennial Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday (April 24). If you can't get out, don't worry — you can celebrate from home! Visit the event's website here for more information.
Photo: Getty Images