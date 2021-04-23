Harry Styles To Go Nude In Upcoming Film 'My Policeman': Report

Harry Styles is set to take it all off if you believe a recent report from The Mirror, which revealed that the pop star will be filming sex scenes for his upcoming film, My Policeman.

According to the gossip outlet, the chart-topper, 27, will appear in the flesh for scenes as he plays a gay policeman named Tim Burgess in the upcoming Amazon Studios romantic drama. The scenes will see him star opposite David Dawnson, who plays a character named Patrick. “Harry will be having sex on screen and they want it to look as real as possible," an insider told The Sun, adding that Harry is “really excited about the challenge."

While there will be two sex scenes between the stars, there's another scene where he will be "naked on his own." “Not much is going to be left to the imagination. Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it's a daunting task. He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him — and this film will really do that,” the source continued.

Per Deadline, My Policeman is said to take place in the late 1990s when the "arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal."

Photo: Getty Images