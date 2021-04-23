Michigan Rep. Accused Of Threatening Officers During Drunk Driving Arrest

The man who made history as the youngest representative to serve in the Michigan House is accused of drunk driving and threatening officers as he resisted arrest.

Authorities reportedly had to use pepper spray and a Taser during the encounter with Rep. Jewell Jones.

On April 6 around 6 p.m., Jones is accused of driving at more than twice the legal limit with a loaded gun in the cupholder. He crashed the Chevy — which bore a license plate reading “ELECTED” — into a ditch on Interstate 96, the Daily Mail reported Friday (April 23). Several witnesses called police.

The Detroit Free Press reported earlier this month that Jones had a passenger in the vehicle. That passenger has not been identified, and needed medical attention after the crash.

Jones, who was 25 at the time and is now 26, also tried to show responding officers badges — rather than his license — to identify himself to assert “his status of importance, as he put it,” Livingston County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry told the Free Press.

The incident report says that Jones told the responding officers: “I’m telling you if you do, it's not going to be good for you. I run y’all budget bro.” Later, Jones said: “I don't give a f**k bro, when I call (Gov.) Gretchen (Whitmer), I'll need y'all ID's, badge numbers, everything… If you strike me it's going to be bad for you, if you hit me it's going to be very bad for you. I'll call Governor Whitmer right now.”

At least three officers struggled to cuff the representative, the Daily Mail reports.

Jones was arranged this month. Charges include resisting and obstructing an officer, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon while under the influence and more.

Ali Hammoud, who represents Jones, assured that his client “will continue to faithfully serve” citizens, according to the Free Press.

