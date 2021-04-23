Resale Ticket Prices Are Through The Roof For Bad Bunny's Dallas Shows

If you want to see Bad Bunny in Dallas, get ready to empty your bank account for tickets.

Tickets to the Puerto Rican reggaeton star's "El Último Tour del Mundo 2022" sold out hours after they went up for sale last week. More than 480,000 tickets were reportedly sold in less than a week.

Tickets for the February 18, 2022 Dallas show at the American Airlines Center were so popular that concert organizers added a second show on February 19. There's still a handful of original tickets on sale on Ticketmaster, but it's the resellers who are making bank off of Bad Bunny's fans since they can set their own prices.

Want floor seats? A single ticket starts at $3,900 without fees on resale sites like Vivid Seats and Seat Geek. Some ambitious resellers are offering tickets for nearly $18,000. That amount of money will pay for around 14 months worth of rent for the average Dallas apartment.

Of course, you can get cheaper tickets. Tickets for upper bowl seats on the resale market are being sold for $400 to $500+ a piece.

Some Texans are having fun with the pricey tickets. Oscar Guerrero in Alamo, Texas, stood on a street corner with a sign asking for help to get tickets to the Hildalgo show, which are going for around $900. It was a joke, but Guerrero actually received a couple of bucks through Cash App.