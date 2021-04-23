Salt Lake City Has The Strongest Job Market In The Country

According to the Wall Street Journal, Salt Lake City has the best job market in the entire country.

The city beat out other major US cities, like Austin, Denver, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C.

The Wall Street Journal stated that Salt Lake City had the lowest average unemployment rate in the country, and the highest share of individuals actively looking for jobs. In addition, no other metropolitan are in the country increased its labor force as much as Salt Lake City in 2020.

According to state leaders, Salt Lake City is back to where it was prior to the pandemic.

Salt Lake City had the least business closures due to the pandemic, and it had less restrictive public health mandates than any other area.

A senior economist with the Utah Department of Workforce said, "All industries have not been affected equally by the pandemic. When we look at leisure and hospitality services, they are still down by almost 9 percent from last year."

To determine the best job markets in America, the Wall Street Journal rated 53 regions that had more than a million residents. The study took into consideration unemployment rates, wages, payrolls, and workforce size.

There are currently more than 45,000 open jobs listed on jobs.utah.gov.

