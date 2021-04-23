Woman Catches Louisiana Troopers Placing Tracking Device On Her Car

A woman in Baton Rouge claims to have witnessed Louisiana State Police place a tracking device on her vehicle last weekend, WBRZ reports.

Tiara Beverly was arrested on drug-related charges last month, so when several officers arrived at her residence last week, she was apprehensive. The officers, who identified themselves as state troopers, were asking questions about someone she knew but who was not there. According to the news outlet, she ended up filing a complaint over how they interacted with her at the time.

Two days after filing the complaint, she claims to have seen men around her car at her gated apartment complex. She found the tracking device the next day, but didn't immediately recognize what it was.

"I instantly panicked," she said. "I didn't know if it was a bomb, but then I did find out it was a tracker."

Following the strange events, she ended up contacting her local NAACP chapter.

While finding a tracking device on her car was concerning, what came next was even more confusing. They wanted it back. Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge NAACP, told WBRZ that police demanded he return the device.

"They asked me to return the box," said Collins. "It could make the situation more difficult for me."

State police, however, said the device was part of an investigation.

"Upon speaking with our detectives, this is part of an ongoing investigation involving Ms. Beverly and a suspect with federal warrants. As part of the investigative process, a warrant was obtained for the surveillance equipment. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, further information will be available regarding charges and investigative documents."

Photo: Getty Images