Kanye West Helps Raise $1 Million For DMX's Family With Tribute T-Shirt

Balenciaga has designed a shirt in honor of the late DMX and it's all because of Kanye West.

As per Page Six, West helped raise $1 million for the late rapper’s family via proceeds from the tribute piece. As the story goes, the rapper commissioned the designer shirt through his Yeezy brand at $200 apiece and the item sold out within 24 hours over the weekend. Proceeds from the sales will go directly to his family, who remembered the star at a private funeral service at Brooklyn's Christian Cultural Center on Sunday, as well as at a star-studded ceremony at Brooklyn's Barclays Center the day prior.

West also had a helping hand at the ceremony, which saw New York rappers Nas, Jadakiss, Eve and Swizz Beatz come together to tribute the fallen star. Yeezy was also in attendance at the event and recruited visual artist Akeem Smith to help him design the stage set-up. He also called upon his Sunday Service Choir to perform numbers throughout the memorial.

As we reported, X's family confirmed he passed away at White Plains Hospital in New York on April 9. He was 50. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family wrote in the message.