Louisiana Teen Earns Over $1 Million In Scholarship Offers

A student in Louisiana is setting herself up for future college success after earning more than a million dollars in scholarship offers and gaining acceptance into dozens of universities.

Lauren Bennett, a senior at East Ascension High School just outside of Baton Rouge, has been offered a staggering $1.9 million in scholarships and has been accepted into 49 universities across the country, WAFB reports.

"I'm extremely humbled," she said. "Every time that I would get [an acceptance letter], I would just sit there and just thank God. Just to have those good role models and that motivation really pushed me to say you know what, I got one, and I can get more, and it just kept climbing."

Her parents, Shaun and Dawn Bennett, are amazed and proud of her achievements.

"I didn't even think that was possible," Shaun Bennett said of his daughter's acceptance into 49 universities. "You know, you just get one letter, and she sends it to us, and I'm like wow. It's like it's humbling. It's like, that's my daughter and she is doing it."

Bennett is set to graduate from East Ascension in May with a 4.6 grade point average. She plans to attend Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she will study Biology.

