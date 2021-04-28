Maren Morris, The Black Keys Among Headliners For 2021 Pilgrimage Festival
By Sarah Tate
April 28, 2021
The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is back and debuting one of its most diverse lineups ever. After organizers were forced to cancel last year's festival due to the pandemic, Pilgrimage is coming back with a bang for its seventh year, featuring performances from headliners like Maren Morris, The Black Keys, Dave Matthews Band, and Cage the Elephant, among others.
The two-day festival will be held September 25-26 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, just outside of Nashville. More than 50 acts are expected to bring back live music across five stages, according to Billboard. This year's festival will also feature food and drinks from dozens of local restaurants and cafes as well as food trucks and a beer hall showcasing the region's breweries.
Check out the lineup announcement below.
See YOU at Pilgrimage Fest this Sept. 25 & 26! Tickets on sale TOMORROW! #MakeThePilgrimage— Pilgrimage Festival (@PilgrimageFest) April 28, 2021
https://t.co/orrC6ECl2g pic.twitter.com/GK0BW9MoDj
"Tennessee thrives on live music and we've been in a musical drought for the past year," said Kevin Griffin, co-founder of the festival. "Pilgrimage is a one-of-a-kind festival experience, showcasing the best music, food, libations, and crafts the region has to offer. We can't wait to deliver one of the most exciting and diverse lineups of our seven-year history this September. Let's bring the music back to Franklin."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday (April 29) at the festival's website here. A portion of each ticket will go toward MusiCares and Friends of Franklin Parks.
Photo: Getty Images