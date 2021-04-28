Maren Morris, The Black Keys Among Headliners For 2021 Pilgrimage Festival

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is back and debuting one of its most diverse lineups ever. After organizers were forced to cancel last year's festival due to the pandemic, Pilgrimage is coming back with a bang for its seventh year, featuring performances from headliners like Maren Morris, The Black Keys, Dave Matthews Band, and Cage the Elephant, among others.

The two-day festival will be held September 25-26 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, just outside of Nashville. More than 50 acts are expected to bring back live music across five stages, according to Billboard. This year's festival will also feature food and drinks from dozens of local restaurants and cafes as well as food trucks and a beer hall showcasing the region's breweries.

Check out the lineup announcement below.