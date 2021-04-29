Feedback

Kate Middleton, Prince William Share Glimpse Into Home Life With Rare Video

By Emily Lee

April 29, 2021

To mark their tenth wedding anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton released a rare home video. Well, the royal equivalent of a home video, anyway. The professionally shot video gives the public an intimate glimpse into the couple's home life.

The video, which was posted to the couple's official Instagram account, shows William and Kate spending quality family time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The video was taken sometime last fall, at their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, as well as at a nearby beach they visited together.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the post's caption reads. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C."

Ahead of the video's release, William and Kate also released two new portraits to celebrate their anniversary. The future king and queen donned matching blue ensembles, which coordinate with Kate's engagement ring, for the sweet photoshoot.

Photo: Getty

