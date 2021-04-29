Selena Gomez Launches Mental Health 101 Campaign: 'You Are Not Alone'
By Lindsey Smith
April 29, 2021
Selena Gomez has always been open and honest about her mental health and strives to get others the help they need.
On Thursday (April 29), along with her Rare Beauty brand, Gomez launched the Mental Health 101 campaign in honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month.
The superstar took to social media to explain the importance of the advocacy campaign and why it means so much to her.
“This campaign is so close to my heart because of my own struggles with mental health. I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age” she wrote. “If I had learned about my mental health early on—been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects—my journey could have looked very different.”
The new campaign is striving for the availability of mental health services in school and "encouraging financial support for more mental health services in educational services."
To kick off the launch day, Gomez and Rare Impact announced a matching donation of up to $200,000 when fans give to the Rare Impact Fund on GoFundMe in the month of May. There is also a Change.org petition to get mental health services in schools.
“For anyone who is hurting right now, I hope you know that you are not alone. I'm a believer in seeking help,” she wrote in a statement. “Getting support and educating myself on mental health has changed my life, and it can change yours, too.”
She continued: “I hope that Mental Health 101 will be the stepping stone for others that I wish I had… to get connected to the resources they need, and to empower young people in ways that may not have been possible before.”
Photo: Getty Images