Selena Gomez Launches Mental Health 101 Campaign: 'You Are Not Alone'

Selena Gomez has always been open and honest about her mental health and strives to get others the help they need.

On Thursday (April 29), along with her Rare Beauty brand, Gomez launched the Mental Health 101 campaign in honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

The superstar took to social media to explain the importance of the advocacy campaign and why it means so much to her.

“This campaign is so close to my heart because of my own struggles with mental health. I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age” she wrote. “If I had learned about my mental health early on—been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects—my journey could have looked very different.”