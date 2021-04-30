Feedback

Does Michigan Have The Best Pizza In The U.S.? Here's What Experts Say

By Kelly Fisher

April 30, 2021

Michigan is home to some of the best pizza in the U.S.

That might not be news to Michiganders who have favorite pizza places in the Wolverine State, but Food & Wine pinpointed the best pizza in every state and broke down the Top 10.

Michigan has some of the best pizza in the country, the ranking shows.

Here’s how Food & Wine — recounting personal pizza endeavors in Detroit — found the best pizzas in America:

“How did we make this list? While there was a certain amount of collaboration, in the end, most of the tasting fell to me, a native New Yorker with decades of experience eating pizza all across the country. I've lived everywhere from Chicago to Los Angeles to Seattle to New England, and over time I've learned that I have no specific style preference. The kind of pizza I like best is pizza, and I will try all of it, at least once.”

So, where does Michigan make the list?

Michigan comes in at No. 5.

Specifically, one of the pizzas that helped Michigan earn its ranking because of Michigan & Trumbull, a Detroit restaurant that Food & Wine highlighted.

These are the Top 10 states with the best pizza, according to Food & Wine:

  1. New Jersey
  2. Connecticut
  3. New York
  4. Illinois
  5. Michigan
  6. California
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Massachussetts
  9. Ohio
  10. Missouri

Photo: Getty Images

