Here's What Bill Belichick Said About Pats' QB Competition After NFL Draft

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed the team's quarterback competition following the selection of former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29) night.

Belichick reaffirmed his stance that Cam Newton would remain the team's starter heading into training camp and would remain so until Jones or third-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham were "ready to challenge and compete."

"Cam Newton's our quarterback," Belichick said during the Patriots draft press conference on Thursday night via the Providence Journal. "Whatever time Jarrett or Mac are ready to challenge and compete, we'll see how that goes. But right now for Mac, he's just got a lot of learning in front of him. I know he's very anxious to get going and get started on it."