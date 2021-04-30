Penguins Clinch Playoffs, Extend Longest Streak In North American Sports
By Jason Hall
April 30, 2021
The Pittsburgh Penguins are once again bound for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals, 5-4, to clinch their 15th consecutive postseason berth, which is the longest active streak among all teams in the major North American professional sports leagues, according to the Penguins PR verified Twitter account.
The longest active postseason streak in each major North American professional sports league includes the following:
- Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)- 12
- Seattle Sounders (MLS)- 12
- Minnesota Lynx (WNBA)- 10
- Los Angeles Dodgers- 8
- Houston Rockets- 8
- Kansas City Chiefs- 6
The streak coincides with captain Sidney Crosby's legendary career as the Pens have made the playoffs during all but Crosby's first two seasons of his 16-year career since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2005 NHL Draft.
The @penguins have clinched a playoff berth for a franchise-record 15th-straight season, which is the longest active postseason streak among all teams in the major North American professional sports leagues. pic.twitter.com/idwz6yHXky— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) April 30, 2021
“Since the 1967 NHL Expansion, the Penguins’ 15-season playoff streak is the eighth-longest run of any NHL club," the Penguins said in a statement obtained by WPXI. "No NHL team has had a more dominant 15-year stretch since Pittsburgh’s franchise-record playoff streak began in 2006-07. The Penguins 678 wins, .638 points percentage and 3,589 goals scored all rank first in the NHL over that span. Leading the way for Pittsburgh is none other than captain Sidney Crosby, whose 1,217 regular-season points over that span are more than any other player.”
