Penguins Clinch Playoffs, Extend Longest Streak In North American Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins are once again bound for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals, 5-4, to clinch their 15th consecutive postseason berth, which is the longest active streak among all teams in the major North American professional sports leagues, according to the Penguins PR verified Twitter account.

The longest active postseason streak in each major North American professional sports league includes the following:

Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)- 12 Seattle Sounders (MLS)- 12 Minnesota Lynx (WNBA)- 10 Los Angeles Dodgers- 8 Houston Rockets- 8 Kansas City Chiefs- 6

The streak coincides with captain Sidney Crosby's legendary career as the Pens have made the playoffs during all but Crosby's first two seasons of his 16-year career since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2005 NHL Draft.