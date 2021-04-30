Pink Announces New Album Ahead Of 'All I Know So Far' Documentary

Pink is coming back with a new album this year!

The “Just Like Fire” singer has announced her next LP, a live album titled All I Know So Far: Setlist, set to release May 21. The record consists of 16 tracks and includes recordings of live performances from Pink’s 2019 “Beautiful Trauma World Tour.”

Additionally, All I Know So Far: Setlist features the Grammy-winning musician's 2017 MTV Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech and the song “Cover Me in Sunshine” performed with her daughter Willow.

Pink made the announcement on Thursday (April 29) and signaled the album's title track, "All I Know So Far,” set to premiere on May 7. What's more, the album will be released in conjunction with the pop star's upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!NK: All I Know So Far, directed by Michael Gracey, that follows the singer during her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour."

The "Just Like a Pill" superstar will promote the release with packages that include the CD as well as an 80-page All I Know So Far Limited Edition Zine Set that gathers photographs shot by Andrew Macpherson throughout the jaunt.

