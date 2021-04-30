Two Finance Companies Fined For Illegally Leasing Dogs To Families In Mass.

Two finance companies have agreed to pay fines after settling allegations that they illegally leased dogs to families within the state of Massachusetts.

Attorney General Maura Healey confirmed the two companies, Credova Financial, LLC and Nextep Holdings, LLC, both based in Nevada, would waive $126,000 in balances on outstanding dog leases and transfer full ownership of the dogs to the leasing Massachusetts families as part of the settlement to WCVB on Thursday (April 29.)

Massachusetts is among the states where dog leases are prohibited, although it is legal in some others, where companies are permitted to offer the option of leasing as an alternative way to finance a dog, similar to car dealerships.

As part of a lease arrangement, a customer would pay monthly payments to the finance company throughout the length of the agreement. The consumer would be able to buy the dog at the end of the lease, but would need to make another payment to the finance company to officially become its owner.

“Getting a dog can be a significant emotional and financial investment for many families, so when the dog is used as collateral in a lease, the end result can be expensive and heartbreaking,” Healey said.

The companies have also agreed to not originate any dog leases in Massachusetts moving forward and will pay the state of Massachusetts $50,000.

