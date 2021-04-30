Feedback

VIDEO: Las Vegas Fire Crews Are Battling Large Brush Fire At Sunset Park

By Ginny Reese

April 30, 2021

Silhouette of two firefighter in front of the big fire, Fire insurance concept

Fire crews in Clark County have been battling a huge brush fire at Sunset Park, reported 8 News Now.

The fire sent a huge column of black smoke into the sky Friday morning.

Four fire engines, two rescues, and two battalion chiefs responded to the fire at about 10:00 a.m.

Sunset Park is located at 2601 East Sunset road.

8 News now reported that one driver who passed the fire captured video of the plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky. Ruby Morales posted that video on social media.

See the video that was posted to Twitter below.

Other videos of the outdoor fire were posted to social media as well.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

No other details about the fire have been provided at this time.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About VIDEO: Las Vegas Fire Crews Are Battling Large Brush Fire At Sunset Park

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.