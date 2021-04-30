VIDEO: Las Vegas Fire Crews Are Battling Large Brush Fire At Sunset Park

Fire crews in Clark County have been battling a huge brush fire at Sunset Park, reported 8 News Now.

The fire sent a huge column of black smoke into the sky Friday morning.

Four fire engines, two rescues, and two battalion chiefs responded to the fire at about 10:00 a.m.

Sunset Park is located at 2601 East Sunset road.

8 News now reported that one driver who passed the fire captured video of the plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky. Ruby Morales posted that video on social media.

See the video that was posted to Twitter below.