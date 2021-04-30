VIDEO: Las Vegas Fire Crews Are Battling Large Brush Fire At Sunset Park
By Ginny Reese
April 30, 2021
Fire crews in Clark County have been battling a huge brush fire at Sunset Park, reported 8 News Now.
The fire sent a huge column of black smoke into the sky Friday morning.
Four fire engines, two rescues, and two battalion chiefs responded to the fire at about 10:00 a.m.
Sunset Park is located at 2601 East Sunset road.
8 News now reported that one driver who passed the fire captured video of the plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky. Ruby Morales posted that video on social media.
See the video that was posted to Twitter below.
Fire #sunsetparklasvegas @8NewsNow #firesunsetpark pic.twitter.com/BEpd5ePMwH— 2Legit2Quit (@2Legit2Quit002) April 30, 2021
Other videos of the outdoor fire were posted to social media as well.
Sunset Park pic.twitter.com/P5ncSlH2io— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) April 30, 2021
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
No other details about the fire have been provided at this time.
Photo: Getty Images