4 Ohio Restaurants Are Among The 100 Best Brunch Spots In America

OpenTable unveiled its annual list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America, and four of them are in Ohio.

The online restaurant reservation hub delivered its list just in time for Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 9 — hint hint).

Mother’s Day reservations are surging by 64% from 2019, at pre-pandemic levels, OpenTable said of its data in a press release Monday (May 3). The rise in reservations comes as many states begin to ease capacity limits at restaurants and other businesses.

"This Mother’s Day will be more meaningful than as it may be one of the first occasions that families are reuniting around the table since the beginning of the pandemic,” Debby Soo, CEO at OpenTable, said in the release. “We wanted to make sure diners had the best brunch restaurants at their fingertips as they make plans to celebrate this special holiday with their loved ones.”

OpenTable whittled the list down to 100 from more than 30,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington D.C. They did it using millions of verified reviews, the release states.

OpenTable shared its alphabetically-arranged list pf the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America.

These four Ohio restaurants made the cut:

The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek, in Gahanna

Cap City Fine Diner & Bar - Grandview, in Columbus

Lindey’s, in Columbus

Pier W, in Cleveland.

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images