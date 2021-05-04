Here Are Some Kentucky Teacher Appreciation Day Deals For You
By Ginny Reese
May 4, 2021
It's Teacher Appreciation Day! Some businesses across Kentucky are offering deals, discounts, and freebies all week long in celebration.
There's no better way to celebrate what you do for a living than spending it grabbing free treats, meals, and awesome discounts for an entire week.
If you're a teacher make sure you celebrate with these sweet deals. If you know an awesome teacher, make sure you celebrate them and tell them "thank you" for all their inspiring, hard work!
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
Teachers and staff get 20 percent off their meals at Buffalo Wild Wings all week long. Make sure you grab your chicken wings, and even spring for a dessert! You're celebrating!
Happy #TeacherAppreciationWeek! We're saying thanks to teachers & staff this week with 20% off ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/saN1xBmtjc— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) May 3, 2021
COSTCO
Any teacher who becomes a member will get a $20 gift card this week.
INSOMNIA COOKIES
All week long, teachers and nurses can grab some free cookies in-store. YUM!
FREE cookies for teachers & nurses all week for Nurse & Teacher Appreciation Week!— insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) May 3, 2021
💜🍪❤️
this week in-store - all teachers & school-staff (preschool, K-12, higher ed., etc.) and all nurses get 1 FREE 6-pack w/any in-store purchase OR 1 FREE cookie (no purchase required)! pic.twitter.com/HgHfRvn9g5
SONIC DRIVE-IN
Teachers can grab a free large drink or slush with the code "TEACHERS" when they order online or through the mobile app.
Teachers go above and beyond every day to make dreams a reality.🌟Let’s show them how much they mean to us! This May, to celebrate #TeacherAppreciationMonth, you can help us donate to teachers all across the country + enjoy a special SONIC offer! pic.twitter.com/1lMgmPNbGw— Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) April 30, 2021
Photo: Getty Images