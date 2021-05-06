Identical Twins In Louisiana Awarded $24 Million In Scholarship Offers

A set of identical twins in Louisiana is preparing to graduate from their Baton Rouge high school, preparing for college and what their futures hold. In the journey to figuring out their path, they have also gained acceptance into a staggering number of universities and were awarded millions of dollars worth of scholarships, WBRZ reports.

Denisha and Destiny Caldwell are set to graduate from Scotlandville Magnet High School this spring before heading to college. A wonderful feat in itself, they have also made headlines for getting accepted into hundreds of universities around the world.

"From searching on the internet, we definitely have over 200 offers right now," said Denisha. "We are definitely setting a world record right now."

The record-number of schools wanting the twins isn't all that has set them apart. Together, they have earned a combined total of more than $24 million in scholarship offers.

"We started off competing against each other," said Destiny, " and now we compete with each other."

Both Denisha and Destiny have decided to attend UCLA and major in math and science to pursue medical careers. They hope to inspire other students like themselves and offered some advice.

"Strive to be the best that. you can be, and the best version of yourself," said Denisha. "Do not let the negativity get to you."

