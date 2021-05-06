PHOTOS: Strange String Of Lights Spotted Lighting Up The Las Vegas Skies

There was a mysterious string of lights spotted in the sky over Las Vegas last night, leaving some residents in the area baffled as to what they might have seen.

What could the lights have been? Were they aliens? Not this time.

3 News Las Vegas reported that the lights are associated with the Space X Starlink satellite launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The National Weather Service in Seattle posted photos on Twitter. They wrote, "Looks like this is associated with today's @SpaceX Starlink satellite launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida."

See photos of the strange string of lights below: