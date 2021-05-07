New 'Fast Beverage' Restaurants Coming To Middle Tennessee

A new "fast beverage" restaurant concept is coming to middle Tennessee. Pepsi is opening two of the retail chains, known as Pep's Place, later this month, Fox 17 reports. While no physical buildings will open, the delivery-only restaurant will operate in Hermitage and Smyrna.

So how does Pep's Place work? Customers will choose whatever Pepsi drink they want, including Wild Cherry and Mango, and the rest of their meal will be curated around their choice of beverage, the news outlet reports. Meals include a main course, like burgers or ribs, and a side option, like mac and cheese or fries. The purpose of the chain is to showcase the diversity of Pepsi products and how they pair with other foods.

"With the launch of Pep's Place, we have designed a new 'fast beverage' restaurant delivery concept that features a menu and experience literally built around the idea of what foods go best with Pepsi, allowing our customers at home to fully optimize their meals," said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for Pepsi.

Pep's Place already operates in Knoxville, but the two new chains will be the first in middle Tennessee. For more information about the "fast beverage" restaurant, visit the Pep's Place website here.

