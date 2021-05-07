Feedback

New 'Fast Beverage' Restaurants Coming To Middle Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

May 7, 2021

A new "fast beverage" restaurant concept is coming to middle Tennessee. Pepsi is opening two of the retail chains, known as Pep's Place, later this month, Fox 17 reports. While no physical buildings will open, the delivery-only restaurant will operate in Hermitage and Smyrna.

So how does Pep's Place work? Customers will choose whatever Pepsi drink they want, including Wild Cherry and Mango, and the rest of their meal will be curated around their choice of beverage, the news outlet reports. Meals include a main course, like burgers or ribs, and a side option, like mac and cheese or fries. The purpose of the chain is to showcase the diversity of Pepsi products and how they pair with other foods.

"With the launch of Pep's Place, we have designed a new 'fast beverage' restaurant delivery concept that features a menu and experience literally built around the idea of what foods go best with Pepsi, allowing our customers at home to fully optimize their meals," said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for Pepsi.

Pep's Place already operates in Knoxville, but the two new chains will be the first in middle Tennessee. For more information about the "fast beverage" restaurant, visit the Pep's Place website here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About New 'Fast Beverage' Restaurants Coming To Middle Tennessee

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.