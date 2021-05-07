On Sunday (May 2), Princess Charlotte celebrated her sixth birthday. Like all of her previous birthdays, the occasion was marked with a brand new portrait of the young royal. Princess Charlotte's new portrait, which was released on the official Royal Family Instagram account, has many believing she looks just like her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today," the post's caption reads. Photo credit was given to Kate Middleton.

