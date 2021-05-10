New Mexico Has Massive Amount Of Adults Who Still Live With Their Parents

The COVID-19 pandemic affected adults across the state in many different ways. However, one effect that seemed to trend upward was young adults staying with, or moving back in with their parents.

Information from the Pew Research Center suggests that "young adults in the United States were more likely to be living with at least one parent in July 2020 than at any time since the Great Depression."

So how does New Mexico compare to other states?

New Mexico has over 181,600 young adults between 18 and 34 years old living with at least one parent or grandparent. That equates to about 38.3 percent of the young adult population in the state, making New Mexico one of only eight US states with more than 38 percent of young adults that live with their parents.

In comparison to the other states, New Mexico ranked 8th overall for states with the most young adults living at home with their parents or grandparents.

New Mexico's median age for young adults first getting married was 30.7 years old.

Here are the top ten states with the most young adults living at home with their parents:

New Jersey Florida California Mississippi Connecticut Maryland Rhode Island New Mexico New York Hawaii

Click here to read more.

Photo: Getty Images