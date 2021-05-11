Elton John and Years & Years Team Up For Pet Shop Boys 'It's A Sin' Cover

Elton John and Years & Years have teamed up on an awesome new cover of Pet Shop Boys' "It's A Sin" after debuting the new version of the classic dance floor anthem during this year's BRIT Awards, and proceeds from the recorded version will be going to a good cause.

At this year's BRIT Awards, Elton and Years & Years' Olly Alexander performed the 1987 hit in a colorful set, with John at the piano and Olly singing with the music legend. A press release explains that "the collaboration and performance was inspired by the Russell T Davies TV series It's a Sin," which Alexander stars in.

The recorded version of Elton and Olly's cover of "It's A Sin" is produced by Stuart Price (Due Lipa, Madonna, The Killers), and proceeds will go to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending the AIDS epidemic. Fans are also encouraged to donate to Elton John AIDS Foundation here.

On social media Elton John shared of the new cover, "So happy to share this very special new version of ‘It’s a sin’ with myself and @ollyyears of @yearsandyearsin support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation."