Georgia Temporarily Suspends Gas Tax In Response To Colonial Pipeline Hack

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday (May 11), aiming to block the gas tax in the Peach State.

The temporary suspension comes in response to the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline. Hackers apparently targeted the company on Friday (May 7). The attack prompted a shutdown that could spike gas prices and cause shortages.

Kemp said in an announcement that Georgia would also raise weight limits for trucks transporting fuel, and prohibits price gauging. He shared the statement on Twitter on Tuesday:

“My office has been in close contact with company and industry officials since we first learned of the Colonial cyber attack over the weekend,” Kemp said in a statement. “Unfortunately, extensive media coverage has caused people to panic which has resulted in higher gas prices. We are taking action to relieve some of the cost burden from Georgians as Colonial recovers by suspending fuel taxes, increasing the weight limit for supply trucks, and prohibiting price gouging.”

“We expect these measures to be temporary as Colonial plans to be fully up and running later this week” he continued. “There is no need to rush to the gas station to fill up every tank you have and hoard gas. With the measures we have taken today, I am hopeful we can get more supply to stations and get through to this weekend when we hope Colonial will return to normal.”