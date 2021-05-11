Global Citizen's Star-Studded 'Vax Live' Concert Raises $302 Million

Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World pulled in $302 million.

For the Saturday (May 8) show, which was held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Califonia, Global Citizen recruited President Joe Biden, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few, for the fundraising event to spread the importance of vaccine equity. The show, which was attended by thousands of fully vaccinated audience members, saw the organization help acquire more than 26 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through money earned by philanthropic and corporate efforts.

Among the performers featured during the Selena Gomez-hosted show included Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. Saweetie and Lopez, who shared a duet of Neil Diamond’s "Sweet Caroline" with her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez.

Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman were also on-site as special guest speakers for the show. The concert special aired across iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app, as well as on YouTube and major networks including ABC, CBS and FOX.