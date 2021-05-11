Kane Brown & Wife Katelyn Share Sweet Pics From Daughter Kingsley's Baptism

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mamas !!!! I couldn’t have had a better weekend celebrating the baptism of Kingsley was so special," Katelyn added along with a gallery of pictures from Kingsley’s special day. "So grateful for my family."

Kane and Katelyn, who tied the knot at Mint Springs Farm in Nolensville, Tennessee in October 2018, welcomed Kingsley in October of the following year.

Speaking to PEOPLE about fatherhood in March, Brown said becoming a dad has changed his life completely.

"Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better. I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better," he shared. "I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on. She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

Photo: Getty Images