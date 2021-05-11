Steelers Legend Alan Faneca Named Head Coach Of Virginia High School Team

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Alan Faneca has accepted a head coaching position at a Virginia high school.

Faneca was announced as the head football coach at Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, where he previously worked as as assistant, in a tweet shared by the school on Monday (May 10.)

Faneca was a standout offensive lineman at LSU from 1994-97 before being selected at No. 26 overall by the Steelers in the 1998 NFL Draft. The New Orleans native was nine time Pro Bowler, a six time first-team All-Pro and a member of the Steelers' Super Bowl XL team during his 13-year NFL career, which also included stints with the New York Jets (2008-09) and Arizona Cardinals (2010.)

"We are excited to announce that our next head football coach will be Alan Faneca," the school announced. Coach Faneca played college football in the SEC for LSU, spent 13 years in the NFL (mostly with the Steelers), where he was named to the pro bowl nine times, and won a Super Bowl ring. Welcome!"