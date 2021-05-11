Water Main Break Floods Downtown Street, Forces Boil Advisory In St. Louis

St. Louis residents are now under a boil advisory and should expect it to last at least 24 hours after a water main break flooded a downtown street Tuesday morning (May 11).

KMOV 4 reported that city officials said the flooding is a result of a 36-inch water main break. The water company has not determined the exact cause but believes the age of the system is the issue since it is approximately 100 years old.

There were reports of little to no access to lofts in the downtown area. Video posted on social media shows parking garages, located off Washington Avenue, completely flooded from the water main break.