Minnesota Women Dresses Up In Costumes Daily, Sparking Joy For Coworkers
By Hannah DeRuyter
May 12, 2021
A Maple Grove woman brings a smile to her co-workers by dressing up in elaborate costumes while working from home.
CCX Media reported Therese Linscheid, who works at Cargill, has had to work from home since the pandemic began, but she said it's been difficult being out of the office. “I’m kind of chatty, and I enjoy interacting with people,” Linscheid said.
Early on in the pandemic, she had an idea. “We all wear a lot of hats in our role as an admin, so I took selfies with different hats on and sent them to the group,” said Linscheid. She started dressing up every day by having fun with her "work wardrobe."
Dress For Your Day - Knock Knock Knock knock Who’s there? Dishes Dishes who? Dishes a leprechaun with a pot-o-gold...Posted by Therese Linscheid on Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Her daily costumes consisted of historical figures, celebrities, well-known characters, and much more. “Nobody told me I couldn’t do it, so I just gave it a shot,” Linscheid said.
Linscheid said props from old Halloween costumes and items lying around the house were used to make her fun outfits.
Every workday morning, she would send photos of herself dressed up to co-workers and post them on social media. “I’m up to 161 Instagram followers, so I’m quite the influencer,” Linscheid said.
After 232 days of dressing up for work, she decided it was time to put her costumes to rest on March 18, exactly one year after she had started.
Dress For Your Day - Fading Into The Background post 232 The day is here The time is now It all had to end And I...Posted by Therese Linscheid on Thursday, March 18, 2021
Linscheid said her posts have become more popular since she stopped dressing up. She hasn't officially said no to starting back up with the costumes, but she says if she did try again, it would not happen daily.
Photo: Instagram/Therese.linscheid