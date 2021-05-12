Minnesota Women Dresses Up In Costumes Daily, Sparking Joy For Coworkers

A Maple Grove woman brings a smile to her co-workers by dressing up in elaborate costumes while working from home.

CCX Media reported Therese Linscheid, who works at Cargill, has had to work from home since the pandemic began, but she said it's been difficult being out of the office. “I’m kind of chatty, and I enjoy interacting with people,” Linscheid said.

Early on in the pandemic, she had an idea. “We all wear a lot of hats in our role as an admin, so I took selfies with different hats on and sent them to the group,” said Linscheid. She started dressing up every day by having fun with her "work wardrobe."