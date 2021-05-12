South Carolina Drivers 'Panic Buying' Gas, Spurs Shortage At Some Stations
By Sarah Tate
May 12, 2021
Days after the Colonial Pipeline Company halted its operations, putting a pause in the gasoline that supplies about 45% of the fuel along the East Coast, South Carolina is facing a shortage of fuel at gas stations around the state. However, experts say the shortage is mainly caused by consumers "panic buying" and hoarding fuel, WLTX reports.
Just like when people flock to the store to buy bread and milk before a storm, or when there was a shortage of toilet paper and cleaning supplies at the start of the pandemic, drivers across the state have attempted to fuel their vehicles ahead of any price increase or shortage. The problem, however, is this creates a shortage in the short term.
Patrick De Haan, an analyst for GasBuddy, reported the percentage of gas stations without gasoline in several southeastern and East Coast states as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Of the 10 states listed, North Carolina is leading the pack in terms of gas shortage, with 65% of stations reporting no gasoline. South Carolina and Georgia are tied for the second highest shortage with 43% of all stations without fuel.
Gasoline Outages by state, percent of all stations without gasoline:— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021
AL 7%
WASH DC 10%
FL 11%
GA 43%
KY 2%
MD 11%
MS 5%
NC 65%
SC 43%
TN 16%
VA 44%
WV 4%
"We are our own worst enemy," Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA of the Carolinas, told WCNC. "When it comes to these things, we talk about the bread and the milk and people going out during the pandemic, it was the toilet paper. It's a knee-jerk reaction we go and we panic and we over-consume."
GasBuddy has an online gasoline availability tracker, found here, so drivers can see which stations in their area have fuel or are experiencing a shortage.
As of Wednesday, the pipeline remained offline; it is unclear when it will resume operations, but the company announced Monday that it hoped to restore operations by the end of the week.
Photo: Getty Images