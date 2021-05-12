Feedback

Will The Pipeline Attack Cause Spikes In Nevada Gas Prices?

By Ginny Reese

May 12, 2021

Gas Prices Approach 3 Dollars A Gallon In National Average, As Midwest Flooding And Turmoil In Venezuela Effect Supply Chain

Due to a cyberattack on the largest US fuel pipeline, it had to shut down on Friday leading analysts to worry about potential gas price spikes.

FOX 5 KVVU-TV reported that the Colonial Pipeline system spans over 5,500 miles, transporting about 45 percent of all of the fuel that is consumed in the Eastern United States. The cyberattack on the pipeline involved ransomware, according to a statement.

The Colonial Pipeline said in a statement:

"We are in the process of restoring service to other laterals and will bring our full system back online only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations."

So will this affect Nevada?

A potential shortage in fuel could lead to higher prices nationally. According to AAA, the national gas currently sits at $2.97 per gallon, which is up more than 60 percent from last year. This summer, that average could easily spike to more than $3 per gallon.

Gasbuddy analysts wrote:

"It's very difficult to pin the exact amount prices may rise, but for now, it appears to be a few cents per gallon, possibly growing more significant if the pipeline remains shut down for more than 2-3 more days."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Will The Pipeline Attack Cause Spikes In Nevada Gas Prices?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.