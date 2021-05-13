Bikini-Clad Florida Woman Said Person Who Called Cops ‘Jealous' Of Her Body

A bikini-clad Florida woman who was booked into jail claims someone called the cops on her because they were "jealous that her body looked good," WKMG reported.

A manager at the Country Inn & Suites in Ocala spotted 42-year-old Melody Carr at the hotel pool on May 3, according to the Ocala Police Department. The manager didn't recall Carr ever checking in to the hotel, so she asked the woman for her room number, officers said.

Carr, who was wearing a two-piece bathing suit, became irritated, refused to answer, and stormed off, police said. When officers arrived, Carr was already at a nearby hotel walking a brown dog. Officers approached the woman and asked her to leave, but she became verbally aggressive, according to reports.

That's when she said the manager at the Country Inn called the cops on her because she was “jealous that her body looked good,” an affidavit said.

Records say Carr needed to move her car from the hotel, or further action would be taken. The Florida woman reportedly jumped a fence to get to the vehicle and burned the tires as she pulled into a parking space on a gas station property. The officer eventually noticed the smell of alcohol on her breath and placed her in handcuffs, according to a report.

Carr was booked on a disorderly intoxication charge.

Photo: Marion County Jail