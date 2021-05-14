J. Cole Drops New Album 'The Off-Season' Feat. Lil Baby, 21 Savage & More

The wait is over! J. Cole has finally dropped his highly-anticipated sixth studio album, The Off-Season.

At the stroke of midnight on Friday (May 14), the 12-track LP was released across streaming platforms. As previously speculated, the album features a number of guest appearances, including Lil Baby (“pride.is.the.devil”), 21 Savage (“my life”), Morray (“my life”), and Cam’ron (“95.south”). The Off-Season also boasts production from Timbaland, Boi-1da, T-Minus, and more.

Ahead of the album's release, Cole dropped a mini-documentary about the making of the project titled Applying Pressure: The Off-Season.

The Off-Season was initially announced in late December 2020 when Cole shared what appeared to be a list of upcoming projects under "The Fall Off Era." At the top of the list were "Features" and "ROTD3" — both titles were crossed out seemingly due to the fact that Cole accomplished each: releasing Revenge of the Dreamers III in July 2019 and completing his 2019 features run. Next on the list was "The Off-Season," followed by "It’s A Boy" and, finally, "The Fall Off."

”I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…” Cole captioned the post.

The Off-Season is the follow-up to Cole's 2018 album, KOD, as well as his 2019 Dreamville compilation, Revenge of The Dreamers III.