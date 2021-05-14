J. Cole Drops New Album 'The Off-Season' Feat. Lil Baby, 21 Savage & More
By Lauren Crawford
May 14, 2021
The wait is over! J. Cole has finally dropped his highly-anticipated sixth studio album, The Off-Season.
At the stroke of midnight on Friday (May 14), the 12-track LP was released across streaming platforms. As previously speculated, the album features a number of guest appearances, including Lil Baby (“pride.is.the.devil”), 21 Savage (“my life”), Morray (“my life”), and Cam’ron (“95.south”). The Off-Season also boasts production from Timbaland, Boi-1da, T-Minus, and more.
Ahead of the album's release, Cole dropped a mini-documentary about the making of the project titled Applying Pressure: The Off-Season.
The Off-Season was initially announced in late December 2020 when Cole shared what appeared to be a list of upcoming projects under "The Fall Off Era." At the top of the list were "Features" and "ROTD3" — both titles were crossed out seemingly due to the fact that Cole accomplished each: releasing Revenge of the Dreamers III in July 2019 and completing his 2019 features run. Next on the list was "The Off-Season," followed by "It’s A Boy" and, finally, "The Fall Off."
”I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…” Cole captioned the post.
The Off-Season is the follow-up to Cole's 2018 album, KOD, as well as his 2019 Dreamville compilation, Revenge of The Dreamers III.
In other J. Cole news, it was reported earlier this week that the North Carolina native signed a deal with the Basketball Africa League to play for Rwanda’s Patriots.
Photo: Getty Images