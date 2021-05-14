Suspect Escapes After Nashville Officer 'Accidentally' Hit With Bat

A suspect accused of stealing a woman's purse near a Nashville business managed to escaped custody Thursday night (May 13) after the woman accidentally hit the security officer with a bat.

According to an arrest warrant, a security officer working at a strip mall on Charlotte Pike near River Road told a female Wingstop employee that a man was walking around her vehicle, WKRN reports. When she checked her car, she found that several of her belongings, along with her purse, had been stolen.

In addition to her belongings, her credit card was also taken. According to a police report, the card was used at a gas station and barbecue restaurant before the suspect attempted to use it at a Walmart store nearby. The security officer went to the Walmart where she found the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Dillon Krantz.

The security officer detained Krantz in handcuffs, but the victim arrived on the scene and "accidentally" hit the officer with a bat. She lost her grip on Krantz who then ran into a nearby wooded area; however, the victim and officer were able to quickly locate the suspect.

Krantz was arrested early Friday morning and is facing several charges, including felony vehicle burglary and credit card theft. He was booked into Metro Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Photo: Getty Images