Black Music Month Spotlight: Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow is a rapper, singer, songwriter who was born in Shelbyville and grew up in Louisville.

Harlow started rapping in the sixth grade, when he recorded his first CD "Rippin’ and Rappin’" at home and sold at Highland Middle School. His first commercial EP "The Handsome Harlow" was recorded in 2015 and uploaded to SoundCloud.

His 2020 single "What's Poppin'" blew up on TikTok while a remix featuring Tory Lanez, DaBaby, and Lil Wayne peaked at #2 on Billboard's Hot 100 during the summer. The single also earned him a Grammy nomination for best rap performance.

Harlow's reached mainstream fame by performing on Saturday Night Live in March 2021 when actor and comedian Maya Rudolph hosted.

As a white rapper, he's been compared to Eminem but with a voice more similar to Drake. Stereogum said he's more similar to collaborator DaBaby "and has a fast, coherent, bouncy fast-rap style, a technical precision that stands out in a mumble-trap era."

When asked about where he wants to take his career, Harlow told XXL:

“For one I want to make a living out of it. Secondly, I just want to push the culture forward. Do things that people haven't done or seen. I want to be able to do shows and have people sing along to my music. Collaborate with artists I admire. Take care of family and friends and all that good stuff."



