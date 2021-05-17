Chapel Hill Couple Asks City To Allow These Unusual Pets

A couple in North Carolina has filed a petition to allow residents to have a certain unusual pet, WRAL reports.

The petition, signed by Edson and Stephanie Freeman and submitted to the Town of Chapel Hill, asks that town officials amend its ordinance to allow residents to own miniature potbellied pigs as pets. Currently, a town ordinance bans all pigs, and other farm animals, on properties with less than four acres of land and prohibits the creatures from being bred as pets.

"It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or maintain any cow, swine, goat, horse, sheep or cattle within the corporate limits of the town on any lot or parcel of land less than four acres in size, and within 100 feet of a residence other than that of the custodian," the ordinance states.

The petition, however, points to a town rule that allows residents to own and keep exotic animals within town limits as long as they aren't a public nuisance, the news outlet reports.

"We believe that our citizens have the right to make their own informed decision whether they would like to have a Miniature Pig as a part of their family," the petition reads in part. "Miniature Pigs are, and always have been, beloved domesticated pets and NOT livestock or farm animals. They are not bred for consumption or farm use, but for companionship, stature, and temperament."

