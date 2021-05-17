Detroit Names Interim Police Chief

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced today (May 17) that former Assistant Police Chief James White will be the city's new interim police chief.

White will be filling the role after Chief James Craig announced his retirement effective as of June 1.

The announcement of the interim police chief comes nearly a week after Craig made his official announcement.

White left the Detroit Police Department last year to become director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. His tenure as interim police chief will begin June 1.

Photo: Michigan.gov